Chargers’ Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as the only other players to achieve the feat. McCaffrey has done it twice.