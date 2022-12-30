Simpson carries Colorado down the stretch beating Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 31 points including the final 11 for Colorado and the Buffaloes beat Stanford 73-70 on for their fifth consecutive win. Simpson’s layup with 18 seconds remaining gave Colorado a 71-70 lead and he sealed it with two free throws with three seconds left. Stanford’s Spencer Jones missed a late 3-point heave for the chance to tie it. Simpson made a pair of foul shots with 2:06 left to give Colorado a 69-68 advantage for its first lead since a little past the midway point of the first half. Jones scored 25 points for Stanford.

