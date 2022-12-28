Skier Shiffrin edges Gut-Behrami in GS for career win 79

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won a gripping duel with Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami in a women’s World Cup giant slalom to earn her second win in two days. It marked career victory No. 79. Shiffrin trailed leader Gut-Behrami by 0.22 seconds after the opening leg but the pair swapped places after a thrilling final run in which both made mistakes. The American racer ultimately beat her rival by 0.10. Shiffrin also won a GS on the same course Tuesday and is now three World Cup wins short of the women’s record held by Lindsey Vonn. Beyond Vonn, only Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark (86) has more World Cup wins.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.