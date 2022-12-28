Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and Kevin Huerter added 11 for the Kings. Sacramento has lost three of four games to open a six-game homestand.

