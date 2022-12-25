Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in suburban Denver say a man killed his wife and then himself at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton. Authorities say a fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself. Police say the two were married and were former members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Thornton. A hazmat team was also investigating suspicious devices at the hall. The names of the man and woman were not immediately released.

