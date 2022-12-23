At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Three months ago, Broncos running back Latavius Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. The 32-year-old even started coaching at a local high school. That assignment lasted all of one day before New Orleans brought him in. Denver later signed him off the Saints practice squad and he turned into the Broncos leading rusher this season. He had a 130-yard, one-touchdown performance against Arizona that earned him a game ball in the locker room. The Broncos play in Los Angeles against the Rams on Christmas Day in a matchup of 4-10 teams.