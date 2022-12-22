Wilson returns as Broncos visit Mayfield, Rams on Christmas

The Denver Broncos will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL meet for a nationally televised Christmas Day game. Quarterback Russell Wilson will return for the Broncos after being held out of their 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals as a precaution after sustaining a concussion. The Rams, who are coming off a 24-12 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Monday, are the second team to lose 10 games after winning the Super Bowl the previous season.

By The Associated Press

