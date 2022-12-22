Oregon St. staves off Denver’s upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin Rochelin made all four of his foul shots in the last seconds for the Beavers to complete the win. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 12 points for Oregon State. Bruner, Lukas Kisunas and Touko Tainamo each scored 10 for Denver.