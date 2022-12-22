Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators

DAMASCUS, Oregon (AP) — Oregon will begin allowing licensed, regulated use of psychedelic mushrooms in 2023. Ahead of the legal rollout, a Portland company is training facilitators who will be a reassuring presence for people on a trip. They will also create safe spaces in licensed service centers for dosing sessions. Some classes in the six-month, $7,900 course are online but others are in-person. They’re held outside Portland in a building resembling a mountain lodge. Researchers believe psilocybin changes the way the brain organizes itself, permitting a user to adopt new attitudes more easily and help overcome depression, PTSD and other issues.

