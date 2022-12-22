Boyle gets program record as Colorado downs S. Utah 86-78

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 21 points shooting 11 for 13 from the foul line and Colorado beat Southern Utah 86-78 to make Buffs head coach Tad Boyle the winningest coach in men’s program history. Colorado took control for good with a 13-0 run with Tristan da Silva scoring seven — including a 3-pointer — Nique Clifford added four and a Javon Ruffin bucket inside with 6:07 to play gave CU a 73-59 edge. Southern Utah’s Harrison Butler scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

