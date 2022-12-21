Women sexually abused by ICU nurse sue Colorado hospital

DENVER (AP) — Two women who say a nurse sexually assaulted them while they were unconscious in intensive care filed a lawsuit against the Colorado hospital where they were being treated. They say the hospital’s management didn’t do enough to prevent the abuse. The lawsuit alleges St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, Christopher Lambros. He’s since been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Police say Lambros would record himself sexually abusing female patients while they were unconscious or incapacitated. The hospital says it is fully cooperating in the investigation. Lambros’ lawyer didn’t return a call or email seeking comment.

