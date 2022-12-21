Run, run, run: Air Force plays Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl
By The Associated Press
Air Force is making its sixth appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl to play Baylor. The 9-3 Falcons have won in that game only once, but ended this regular season with a four-game winning streak and have won their last three bowls overall since losing to California in the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl. Baylor is trying to avoid a losing season. The 6-6 Bears have a three-game losing streak, all to ranked teams. They have won four of their last five bowl games. Air Force is the national leader with nearly 331 yards rushing per game.