Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans. Sanders has been busy gathering his staff since being hired by the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. His budget was $5 million for assistant coaches, which was a substantive bump over the allocation afforded to former coach Karl Dorrell for assistants. Among the additions to Sanders’ staff the school announced Tuesday was Charles Kelly as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Sean Lewis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

