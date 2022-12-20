Tad Boyle on cusp of eclipsing Colorado’s all-time wins mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tad Boyle has a chance to become Colorado’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a victory Wednesday over Southern Utah. Boyle has compiled a 261-160 record in 13 seasons with the Buffaloes. He’s currently tied with Sox Walseth, the Colorado coach whose name is on the court. Boyle has guided the Buffaloes to nine of their 13 20-win seasons in team history. It’s been a winding path to the coaching ranks for Boyle after starting out as a investment advisor following his playing days at the University of Kansas.

