Rypien overcomes pressure, rallies Broncos past Cards 24-15

DENVER (AP) — Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure from a J.J. Watt-led Arizona defense, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and the Denver Broncos held off the Cardinals 24-15. The game featured two backup QBs, but Arizona lost Colt McCoy to a concussion early in the third quarter after he took a hit while diving for a first down. McCoy was intercepted once and his replacement, Trace McSorley, threw two more picks. Rypien was sacked seven times, including three by Watt, but directed three second-half scoring drives to help the Broncos snap a five-game losing streak. Latavius Murray ran for 130 yards and a touchdown for Denver. The Cardinals have lost four straight.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.