PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia. Joe hit .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games with the Rockies. Joe split time between left field, right field, first base and designated hitter for Colorado last season. The move reunites Joe with the Pirates. Pittsburgh selected him in the 2014 draft before trading him to Atlanta in 2017.

