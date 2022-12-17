Nolte, Lochner win World Cup bobsled races in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany swept a pair of bobsled World Cup races Saturday, with Johannes Lochner driving to a rare win over countryman Francesco Friedrich in two-man and Laura Nolte holding off Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. for a monobob victory. Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer finished their two runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg in 1 minute, 51.88 seconds. That was 0.32 seconds ahead of Friedrich and Alexander Schueller. The Swiss team of Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were another 0.06 seconds back for third.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.