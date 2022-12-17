Skip to Content
Nolte, Lochner win World Cup bobsled races in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany swept a pair of bobsled World Cup races Saturday, with Johannes Lochner driving to a rare win over countryman Francesco Friedrich in two-man and Laura Nolte holding off Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. for a monobob victory. Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer finished their two runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg in 1 minute, 51.88 seconds. That was 0.32 seconds ahead of Friedrich and Alexander Schueller. The Swiss team of Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were another 0.06 seconds back for third.

