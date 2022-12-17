Germans take three wins; Sweeney, Arndt medal for USA Luge

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Germany won three of five World Cup races held Saturday at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics sliding track, while Emily Sweeney and Brittney Arndt won medals for the U.S. Germany got gold in the women’s race, with Dajana Eitberger holding off Sweeney for the victory, as well as in the men’s doubles sprint and the women’s sprint. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the men’s doubles sprint, and Julia Taubitz won the women’s sprint.

