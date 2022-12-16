Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year

The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. Griner had for years been known to fans of women’s basketball, college player of the year, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA all-star who dominated her sport. But her arrest on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February elevated her profile in ways neither she nor her supporters would have ever hoped for, making her by far the most high-profile American to be jailed abroad and her saga the AP Sports Story of the Year.

By ERIC TUCKER and DOUG FEINBERG Associated Press Writers

