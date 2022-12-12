Tar Heels AD Cunningham to take spot on USOPC board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will be among the new members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic board of directors beginning in 2023. Cunningham will start on the board as Duke’s former athletic director Kevin White leaves — keeping a major-college presence on a governing board that is trying to improve collaboration between the NCAA and its member schools. Typically, as many as 75% of the athletes on U.S. Summer Olympic teams have college experience.

