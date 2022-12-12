Wilson’s concussion latest setback in Broncos’ awful year

DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion at the end of a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos from a 27-0 deficit with a trio of touchdown drives. His backup, Brett Rypien, threw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy after replacing Wilson, but the Broncos came up short again. They’ve now lost seven one-score games this season and have dropped 14 straight to the Chiefs. This scrambling, using-his-feet version of Wilson was the one the Broncos traded for and signed to an extension.

