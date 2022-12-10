Egle gets 3rd World Cup women’s luge win of the season

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Madeleine Egle of Austria got her third win in as many races this season on Friday night, widening her lead atop the women’s World Cup luge standings. Egle rallied past Germany’s Julia Taubitz to win gold at the Whistler Sliding Center. Egle’s time was 1 minute, 17.137 seconds; Taubitz was just behind in 1:17.161. Germany’s Merle Fräbel was third in 1:17.182. The U.S. had a very solid night, with Summer Britcher finishing seventh, Emily Sweeney 10th and Brittney Arndt 12th.

