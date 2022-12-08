Tracy Marek becomes 1st female CEO of US Figure Skating
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
Longtime sports executive Tracy Marek will take over as the head of U.S. Figure Skating in January, becoming the first female chief executive in the 101-year history of the national governing body. The organization announced Marek’s hiring in a statement Thursday, the same day that one of the strongest and deepest American teams in years begins competing at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy. Marek has spent 25 years in sports marketing, including the past 19 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where she most recently was executive vice president and chief marketing officer.