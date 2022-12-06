DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored on the power play, and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves. Alex Newhook had two goals and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who lost another player to injury when leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon was hurt in the first period. Alexandar Georgiev had 29 saves.

