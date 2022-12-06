Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Carlos Estévez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement during the first day of the winter meetings. The 29-year-old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Estévez allowed only seven earned runs in 31 innings from July 3 through the end of last season, which was eighth lowest among NL relievers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.