Kilde again tops Odermatt for World Cup super-G victory

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has again defeated reigning overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt at Beaver Creek, Colorado. Kilde’s victory in a super-G comes a day after he beat Odermatt in a downhill on the Birds of Prey course. Kilde finished the super-G in 1 minute, 10.73 seconds by showcasing smooth, clean skiing. He was never off-balance or out of control. He blew a kiss to the crowd after his run. Kilde finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault was another 10th of a second back in third place. If the early results are any indication, this World Cup season is going to be all about Kilde vs. Odermatt.

