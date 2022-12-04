Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9. Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays. Huntley converted fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run. Then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass. Huntley scored on the next play. Russell Wilson led the Broncos back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.

