Bajema, Meah score 16, Washington defeats Colorado 73-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Bajema and Braxton Meah scored 16 points each and Washington held off Colorado 73-63. Keion Brooks added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies and Jamal Bey had 12 points and five steals. A three-point play by PJ Fuller and a 3-pointer from Cole Bajema helped the Huskies build a 62-56 lead with a little less than two minutes remaining. Javon Ruffin hit a 3-pointer for Colorado, then the Huskies got a layup from Brooks and a dunk and free throw from Meah for a 67-59 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Colorado scored the next four points but a dunk by Fuller helped the Huskies seal it.

