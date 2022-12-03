Friedrich, Kalicki get bobsled wins for Germany in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich continued the perfect start to his bobsled season Saturday, winning a four-man race for his 70th career World Cup victory. Friedrich and the team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller finished their two runs in 1 minute, 33.62 seconds. It was a German sweep of the four-man race, with Johannes Lochner (1:33.85) driving to second and Christoph Hafer taking third — just 0.01 seconds behind Lochner. Kim Kalicki won the women’s race for Germany by holding off teammate Laura Nolte. Kaillie Humphries was third in the women’s race for the U.S.