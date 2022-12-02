Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits late 3; ASU edges Colorado 60-59

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and Arizona State rallied from a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat Colorado 60-59 in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Alonzo Gaffney, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Devan Cambridge each made a 3-pointer during a 13-0 run as Arizona State took its first lead since early in the first half, 57-56, with 2:34 to play. Jalen Gabbidon answered for Colorado with a three-point play for a 59-57 lead with 2:03 remaining. KJ Simpson missed a 3 for Colorado to end it. Simpson scored 13 points and Tristan da Silva had 10 for Colorado (4-4, 0-1).

