Broncos’ league-worst scoring offense has another dud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The combination of rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett and high-priced veteran quarterback Russell Wilson continues not to work out for the Denver Broncos. Wilson turned in another lackluster performance in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver is last in the league in scoring. The Broncos have scored fewer than 17 points in nine of 11 games. Wilson says the team needs to work hard to start develop winning habits. Hackett referenced the absence of injured receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler as factors in the Broncos’ offensive falloff.

