No. 14 Utah beats CU 63-21, gets spot in Pac-12 title game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and No. 14 Utah routed Colorado 63-21 on a night that culminated with the Utes securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. They will play No. 5 USC. Utah entered the weekend with an outside shot at a spot. But things started falling into place. No. 17 UCLA did its part for Utah by defeating Cal. Then, the big assist with No. 22 Oregon State coming back to beat 10th-ranked Oregon. The last component to go their way was No. 12 Washington winning at Washington State. Utah advanced on a tiebreaker.

