No. 22 Michigan women roll past Air Force 68-48

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown added 13 and No. 22 Michigan defeated Air Force 68-48 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. A 9-0 run overcame an early Falcons lead and the Wolverines led 15-10 after the first quarter. Kiser scored the first seven points of the second quarter for a double-digit lead that Michigan would maintain, leading 30-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three quarters. The Wolverines’ largest lead was 26. Milahnie Perris scored 11 points and Kamri Heath 10 to lead the Falcons

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.