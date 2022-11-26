Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 19 and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104. Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who led by 21 at one point during the fourth quarter with a run of 10 straight points midway through the quarter. John Wall had a season-high 23 points for the Clippers, who were down to 10 players with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard out due to injuries.