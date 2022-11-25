Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have postponed two home games because of a water main break that has soaked their downtown arena. The decision to postpone Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets came hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later. The NHL says the water main break on Friday “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level. Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.