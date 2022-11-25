Broncos will be without receivers Jeudy, Hamler vs. Carolina

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for their game Sunday at Carolina. Jeudy was ruled out with an ankle injury and Hamler with a bothersome hamstring. The team also will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris. This will be the second straight game without Jeudy and third in a row missing Hamler. Jeudy has caught three of Wilson’s seven touchdown passes this season, while Hamler has provided a deep threat.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.