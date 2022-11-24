Jokic has 39 points, Nuggets outlast Thunder 131-126 in OT

OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night. Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and 11 assists for Oklahoma City. Isiah Joe hit 7 of 10 3s to score 21 points. Denver played without starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

