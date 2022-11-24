Broncos RB Murray could get bigger role against Panthers

Denver’s Latavius Murray is expected to see additional carries on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers with Chase Edmunds out with an ankle sprain and the Broncos having released Melvin Gordon earlier in the week because of fumbling issues. Murray had 17 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Raiders along with four receptions for 23 yards. Murray has scored three TDs on the ground in the past four games. Marlon Mack could see an increased role as Denver’s No. 2 running back. Gordon fumbled 12 times in his two seasons with the Broncos, losing nine of them. The final straw came when he had a key fumble in last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

