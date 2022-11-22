Rantanen scores in shootout, Avalanche beat Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 3-2. Alex Newhook and Cale Makar scored in regulation for the Avalanche, who have won seven of their last eight games and moved within one point of first-place Dallas in the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves for the Avs. Jason Robertson scored twice for the Stars. His goal with 25.8 seconds left in the third period sent the game into overtime. Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots.

