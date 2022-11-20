Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to help the short-handed defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0. They’ve won two in a row and six of seven despite missing several injured regulars. Andrew Cogliano also scored against Darcy Kuemper, the goaltender who backstopped Colorado to the title before leaving in free agency to sign with Washington. Kuemper allowed four goals on 29 shots. The Capitals have lost four in a row and nine of their past 11.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.