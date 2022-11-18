Skip to Content
New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they abound

By JENNIFER PELTZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s first licenses to sell recreational marijuana could be awarded as soon as next week. The state Cannabis Control Board is set to consider approving applications Monday. It’s a major step toward launching one of the nation’s most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, but the step comes amid complications. A court ruling last week temporarily blocks the state from greenlighting dispensaries in some regions. Also, state regulators are contending with a bumper crop of unauthorized pot shops that have cropped up in droves since the state legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021.

