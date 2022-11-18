EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work

DENVER (AP) — A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP’s slim House majority. The Associated Press has declared race too close to call with Boebert up by 0.16% or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 with nearly all votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado comes when the margin is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to declare an automatic recount.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.