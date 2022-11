NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes. They shot 43.5% from the field, compared with the Volunteers’ 25.4%. Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 15 points apiece.

