Roberts, Daniels lead way as Air Force runs over New Mexico
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts ran for 163 yards, Haaziq Daniels accounted for three touchdowns and Air Force shut down New Mexico 35-3. Air Force built a 28-3 lead through three quarters, holding New Mexico to a meager 91 yards and four first downs. The Lobos finished with 172 yards and eight first downs. Air Force had 428 yards rushing, 470 total yards and 23 first downs. Daniels rushed for 113 yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 37 yards. One of his two completed passes went to David Cormier for a 33-yard score. Daniels was 2-for-2 passing for 42 yards.