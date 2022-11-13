Northern Colorado scores with 25 seconds left, edges NAU

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dylan McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass with 25 seconds left and converted a 2-point conversion as Northern Colorado edged Northern Arizona 21-20. Trailing 20-13 with 7:50 to play, McCaffrey led a 24-play, 96-yard drive that was capped by a 15-yard strike to Ty Arrington on a fourth-and-goal play. Down a point, the Bears elected to go for 2 and McCaffrey lobbed it to Max Pierce, who lunged across the line. McCaffrey threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Northern Colorado. McCaffrey had 16 carries for 191 yards. RJ Martinez was 24 of 39 for 229 yards for Northern Arizona.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.