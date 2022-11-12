Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time this season with 30-plus. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win streak. Nikola Jokic had 29 points and and eight rebounds but struggled with early foul trouble. Aaron Gordon added 17 points and eight rebounds. The Nuggets stayed close despite its bench playing shorthanded after Bones Hyland was placed in the health and safety protocols.

