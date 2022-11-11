Wyoming Democrats get drubbed – again – but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Democrats in Wyoming have suffered another dismal election despite their party’s respectable performance in the midterms nationwide. Democrats didn’t even field candidates for three of Wyoming’s six statewide races and lost badly in the other three, the contests for U.S. House, governor and superintendent of public instruction. Democrats also lost two of their nine seats in the Wyoming Legislature, pushing their share of the statehouse under 8%. Democratic winners in the state included Aaron Appelhans, who won 52% of the vote to become Wyoming’s first elected Black sheriff. Appelhans credits knocking on doors and help from volunteers for the win.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.