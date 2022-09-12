Man arrested in weekend slaying of Colorado police officer

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have arrested a suburban Denver man on suspicion of first degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old police officer. Police in Arvada say Sonny Thomas Almanza was arrested in connection with the slaying of Officer Dillon Vakoff. The officer was shot while trying to break up a large family disturbance on Sunday. Almanza was taken into custody at a hospital where he is recuperating from injuries sustained while exchanging gunfire with Vakoff and another officer. He will be transferred to jail when he is released from the hospital. Vakoff is the second Arvada police officer in two years to be killed in the line of duty.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.