Cron’s 3-run HR lifts Rockies past Diamondbacks 4-1

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a three-run home run, José Ureña gave up one run in 5 ⅓ innings and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Saturday night for their fourth-consecutive victory. Cron’s 457-foot shot to center field off Madison Bumgarner (6-14) was his team-high 28th home run of the season and his fourth in the past seven games. It came one day after he launched a 504-foot blast to left field that was the second-longest home run since tracking began in 2015.Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence (3-1) threw 1 ⅔ shutout innings to earn the win. Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth inning to notch his 29th save of the season.

