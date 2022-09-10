FB Roberts scores 3 TDs, Air Force routs Colorado 41-10
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to help Air Force overcome several miscues, including a snap over the punter’s head, in a 41-10 win over Colorado on a dreary day. The Falcons built a 20-0 lead while hosting the Buffaloes for the first time since 1974. Air Force entered the nationally televised game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but couldn’t shake Colorado until late in the third quarter. Air Force and Colorado combined for six turnovers in the rainy conditions, including each team fumbling at the goal line while going in for a score.