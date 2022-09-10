FB Roberts scores 3 TDs, Air Force routs Colorado 41-10

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to help Air Force overcome several miscues, including a snap over the punter’s head, in a 41-10 win over Colorado on a dreary day. The Falcons built a 20-0 lead while hosting the Buffaloes for the first time since 1974. Air Force entered the nationally televised game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but couldn’t shake Colorado until late in the third quarter. Air Force and Colorado combined for six turnovers in the rainy conditions, including each team fumbling at the goal line while going in for a score.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.